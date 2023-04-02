Insider Buying: ITV plc (LON:ITV) Insider Purchases 3,238 Shares of Stock

ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Rating) insider Mary Harris purchased 3,238 shares of ITV stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 84 ($1.03) per share, with a total value of £2,719.92 ($3,341.84).

ITV Stock Down 0.6 %

ITV opened at GBX 82.80 ($1.02) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 84.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 75.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.71, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of £3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 752.73, a PEG ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.48. ITV plc has a one year low of GBX 53.97 ($0.66) and a one year high of GBX 96.62 ($1.19).

Get ITV alerts:

ITV Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 3.86%. This is an increase from ITV’s previous dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. ITV’s payout ratio is presently 4,545.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ITV Company Profile

Several analysts have recently commented on ITV shares. Barclays raised their price target on ITV from GBX 70 ($0.86) to GBX 80 ($0.98) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ITV to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Monday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 98.67 ($1.21).

(Get Rating)

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.