Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Stock Price Down 2.9% on Analyst Downgrade

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.9% on Friday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $58.00 to $40.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Zions Bancorporation, National Association traded as low as $29.30 and last traded at $29.41. Approximately 1,378,511 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 3,586,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.30.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.65.

Insider Transactions at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In related news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $326,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,659.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 4,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $228,357.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,014 shares in the company, valued at $955,102.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $326,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,659.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,932 shares of company stock valued at $693,458. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Down 1.2 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZION. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.7% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 31,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.68.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $988.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is presently 28.28%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Featured Articles

