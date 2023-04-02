Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €85.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($91.40) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SAE. Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($86.02) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €82.00 ($88.17) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €126.00 ($135.48) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €110.00 ($118.28) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €108.00 ($116.13) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Shop Apotheke Europe Stock Performance

Shares of SAE stock opened at €83.42 ($89.70) on Thursday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a one year low of €36.51 ($39.26) and a one year high of €105.25 ($113.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.24, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €69.62 and a 200 day moving average price of €54.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.86.

About Shop Apotheke Europe

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

