UBS Group Analysts Give United Internet (ETR:UTDI) a €26.50 Price Target

UBS Group set a €26.50 ($28.49) price target on United Internet (ETR:UTDI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

UTDI has been the topic of several other research reports. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €23.20 ($24.95) price target on shares of United Internet in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($56.99) price target on shares of United Internet in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €25.00 ($26.88) price target on shares of United Internet in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.00 ($33.33) price target on shares of United Internet in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

Get United Internet alerts:

United Internet Stock Up 1.0 %

UTDI opened at €15.87 ($17.06) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.71. United Internet has a fifty-two week low of €15.68 ($16.86) and a fifty-two week high of €31.85 ($34.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €19.80 and its 200 day moving average is €19.79.

About United Internet

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.