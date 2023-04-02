Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €140.00 Price Target for Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($150.54) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($86.02) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €126.00 ($135.48) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €82.00 ($88.17) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €42.00 ($45.16) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €110.00 ($118.28) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Shop Apotheke Europe Price Performance

Shares of ETR SAE opened at €83.42 ($89.70) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.24. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 1-year low of €36.51 ($39.26) and a 1-year high of €105.25 ($113.17). The business’s 50 day moving average is €69.62 and its 200-day moving average is €54.13.

About Shop Apotheke Europe

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

