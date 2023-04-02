Northland Capmk Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE:SOL)

Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Emeren Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 29th. Northland Capmk analyst D. Schafer now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.49. The consensus estimate for Emeren Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SOL. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Emeren Group from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com lowered Emeren Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emeren Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOL. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emeren Group by 1,977.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,168,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,801,000 after buying an additional 2,063,968 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Emeren Group by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,620,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,195,000 after purchasing an additional 765,933 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Emeren Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,361,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Emeren Group by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 963,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 178,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Emeren Group by 540.7% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 202,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 170,585 shares during the last quarter.
Emeren Group Ltd. is a pure solar project developer and operator. The firm is focused on solar power project development, construction management, and project financing services. Its projects include U.S. RP-MN portfolio, Siedliska, Membury, Field House, Zhejiang, and Jiangsu. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.
