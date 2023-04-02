Brokers Set Expectations for Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SLRX)

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Diamond Equity dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 29th. Diamond Equity analyst H. Diamond now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($10.27) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($9.48). The consensus estimate for Salarius Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($10.27) per share. Diamond Equity also issued estimates for Salarius Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at ($11.99) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($14.07) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($4.30) EPS.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($2.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.16) by ($0.67).

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salarius Pharmaceuticals

Shares of SLRX opened at $1.91 on Friday. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $11.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.21 and its 200-day moving average is $2.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.91.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Salarius Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Rating) by 757.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 538,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 475,315 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.96% of Salarius Pharmaceuticals worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Salarius Pharmaceuticals

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology company. The firm focuses on the development of Salarius’ clinical pipeline, which targets rare, orphan cancers and cancers with a high unmet need. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

