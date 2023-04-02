Paychex, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $4.33 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Paychex in a report issued on Wednesday, March 29th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $4.33 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.20. The consensus estimate for Paychex’s current full-year earnings is $4.28 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Paychex’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.64 EPS.

PAYX has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.86.

Paychex Stock Up 0.9 %

Paychex stock opened at $114.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.66. Paychex has a twelve month low of $105.66 and a twelve month high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 46.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 76.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Paychex by 117.8% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 260.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

