Brokers Offer Predictions for Makita Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:MKTAY)

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Makita in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara expects that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Makita’s current full-year earnings is $0.61 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Makita’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.75 EPS.
Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Makita had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 3.76%.
Makita Price Performance
Shares of MKTAY opened at $24.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.87. Makita has a 1 year low of $17.75 and a 1 year high of $34.94.
About Makita
Makita Corp. engages in the production and sale of electric power tools, woodworking machines, and household equipment. It operates through the following segments: Japan, Europe, North America, and Asia. Its products include drilling, fastening, cutting, grinding, sawing, sanding, pneumatic tools, and outdoor power equipment.
