Brokers Set Expectations for Highwoods Properties, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:HIW)

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for Highwoods Properties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 29th. Zacks Research analyst N. Dass now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $3.73 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.75. The consensus estimate for Highwoods Properties’ current full-year earnings is $3.77 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Highwoods Properties’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.61 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on HIW. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.71.

Highwoods Properties stock opened at $23.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.14. Highwoods Properties has a one year low of $19.45 and a one year high of $47.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIW. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 9.4% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 17,239,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,867 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 815.5% during the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,482,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,918 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $33,512,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 14.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,343,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,161,000 after purchasing an additional 781,475 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $21,811,000. Institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Theodore J. Klinck bought 5,000 shares of Highwoods Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 337,177 shares in the company, valued at $6,679,476.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is presently 136.05%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of rental office properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa. The company was founded by Ronald P.

