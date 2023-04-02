Cintas Co. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $12.78 Per Share (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) – William Blair increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Cintas in a report released on Thursday, March 30th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $12.78 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $12.70. The consensus estimate for Cintas’ current full-year earnings is $12.80 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Cintas’ Q1 2024 earnings at $3.61 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.47 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.48 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.71 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.26 EPS.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 15.06%. Cintas’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CTAS. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cintas from $401.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Cintas in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.73.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $462.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $440.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $433.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.34. Cintas has a one year low of $343.86 and a one year high of $470.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 36.92%.

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total transaction of $6,583,479.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,318 shares in the company, valued at $10,376,043.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at $13,313,824.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total value of $6,583,479.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,376,043.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at about $379,291,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Cintas by 1,344.1% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 473,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,819,000 after acquiring an additional 440,662 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cintas by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,579,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,942,364,000 after acquiring an additional 375,669 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 483,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,247,000 after acquiring an additional 237,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cintas during the second quarter worth about $72,341,000. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

