Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Neo Performance Materials in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 30th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Neo Performance Materials’ current full-year earnings is $0.82 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Neo Performance Materials’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Get Neo Performance Materials alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Neo Performance Materials Trading Up 7.2 %

Neo Performance Materials Announces Dividend

TSE NEO opened at C$9.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 4.01. Neo Performance Materials has a one year low of C$8.31 and a one year high of C$17.20. The firm has a market cap of C$419.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Neo Performance Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.30%.

Neo Performance Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neo Performance Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Performance Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.