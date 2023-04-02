Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Neo Performance Materials in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 30th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Neo Performance Materials’ current full-year earnings is $0.82 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Neo Performance Materials’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.59 EPS.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Neo Performance Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.30%.
Neo Performance Materials Company Profile
Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.
