Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated Cut by Wedbush (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report issued on Wednesday, March 29th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Huntington Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $1.51 per share.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on HBAN. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.17.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $11.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.11. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $15.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.15.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 14.79%.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 42.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,303.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Huntington Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 514,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,250,000 after acquiring an additional 17,993 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 813.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 853,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,038,000 after acquiring an additional 760,285 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 81,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 6,773 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 286.2% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 58,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 43,234 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.