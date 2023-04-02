Brokers Set Expectations for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tsai forecasts that the company will earn ($0.22) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.66) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZYNE opened at $0.43 on Friday. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $2.28. The stock has a market cap of $22.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYNE. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 145.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 16,357 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 33,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.82% of the company’s stock.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on the research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers the Zygel product, which is formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

