Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Delta Air Lines, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Delta Air Lines in a report issued on Wednesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.83 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.75. The consensus estimate for Delta Air Lines’ current full-year earnings is $5.13 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DAL. Redburn Partners raised Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Argus raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.47.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $34.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Delta Air Lines has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $46.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $13.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.03 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 45.69% and a net margin of 2.61%.

In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $593,207.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,780 shares in the company, valued at $640,996. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Francis S. Blake acquired 12,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $496,910.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 93,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,618,611.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $593,207.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,780 shares in the company, valued at $640,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,980 shares of company stock worth $1,696,902 over the last quarter. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,356,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,974,193,000 after buying an additional 917,225 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 22,369,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $627,683,000 after buying an additional 1,067,362 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,817,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $420,667,000 after buying an additional 365,622 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,893,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $325,097,000 after buying an additional 1,077,500 shares during the period. Finally, GMT Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 5,399,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,431,000 after buying an additional 1,584,000 shares during the period. 66.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

