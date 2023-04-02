Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY)

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Advantest in a report released on Wednesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $5.11 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.12. The consensus estimate for Advantest’s current full-year earnings is $5.11 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Advantest’s FY2024 earnings at $4.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.45 EPS.

OTCMKTS ATEYY opened at $92.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.99. The company has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 1.31. Advantest has a 12 month low of $45.24 and a 12 month high of $93.75.

About Advantest

Advantest Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of mechatronic products. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and Component Test Systems, Mechatronic and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test Systems segment offers test systems for semiconductors and electronic component industries.

