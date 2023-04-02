FY2023 Earnings Estimate for EMX Royalty Co. Issued By HC Wainwright (CVE:EMX)

EMX Royalty Co. (CVE:EMX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EMX Royalty in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 30th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now forecasts that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.24. The consensus estimate for EMX Royalty’s current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share.

EMX Royalty stock opened at C$2.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$290.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.88 and a beta of 0.83. EMX Royalty has a 52-week low of C$2.18 and a 52-week high of C$2.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.67, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 4.88.

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploring for, and generating royalties from, metals and minerals properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South America, as well as Sweden, and Norway.

