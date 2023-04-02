Analysts Issue Forecasts for VerifyMe, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRME)

VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of VerifyMe in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 29th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.12). Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for VerifyMe’s current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share.

Shares of VerifyMe stock opened at $1.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.22. VerifyMe has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $3.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About VerifyMe

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its stake in VerifyMe by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VerifyMe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in VerifyMe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 5.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VerifyMe, Inc engages in the provision of digital and physical solutions. It delivers security solutions for identification and authentication of people, products and packaging in a variety of applications in the security field for physical transactions and owns digital patents which are in the same field.

