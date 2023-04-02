FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Yatra Online, Inc. Issued By HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:YTRA)

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Yatra Online in a report issued on Wednesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.07). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Yatra Online’s current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Yatra Online’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS.
Yatra Online Trading Up 12.3 %
NASDAQ:YTRA opened at $2.28 on Friday. Yatra Online has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.32. The company has a market cap of $142.71 million, a P/E ratio of -32.57 and a beta of 1.46.
Yatra Online Company Profile
Yatra Online, Inc engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels & Packages, and Others. The Air Ticketing segment through an Internet, mobile based platform, and call-centers, provides the facility to book and service international and domestic air tickets to ultimate customers.
