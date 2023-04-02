FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Yatra Online, Inc. Issued By HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:YTRA)

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Yatra Online in a report issued on Wednesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.07). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Yatra Online’s current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Yatra Online’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

NASDAQ:YTRA opened at $2.28 on Friday. Yatra Online has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.32. The company has a market cap of $142.71 million, a P/E ratio of -32.57 and a beta of 1.46.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YTRA. Mak Capital One LLC boosted its position in Yatra Online by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 12,115,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,261,000 after acquiring an additional 680,966 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Yatra Online by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 97,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 18,446 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Yatra Online by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 11,414 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Yatra Online by 30,123.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 29,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Yatra Online by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,188,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,879,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Yatra Online, Inc engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels & Packages, and Others. The Air Ticketing segment through an Internet, mobile based platform, and call-centers, provides the facility to book and service international and domestic air tickets to ultimate customers.

