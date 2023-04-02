Axos Financial, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.28 Per Share (NYSE:AX)

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) – Wedbush lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Axos Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 29th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.29. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Axos Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.95 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Axos Financial’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.14 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.18 EPS.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $228.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Axos Financial Stock Performance

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James lowered Axos Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Axos Financial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axos Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of Axos Financial stock opened at $36.92 on Friday. Axos Financial has a one year low of $33.15 and a one year high of $51.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axos Financial

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Axos Financial by 3.5% during the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Axos Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Axos Financial by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Axos Financial by 0.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axos Financial

In related news, Director Mosich Nick purchased 2,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $97,308.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 80,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,738,904. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Axos Financial news, Director Paul Grinberg bought 1,320 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.80 per share, with a total value of $49,896.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 69,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,628,687.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mosich Nick bought 2,862 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $97,308.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 80,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,738,904. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

Recommended Stories

