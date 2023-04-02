Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Receives $121.64 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $121.64.

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. Redburn Partners cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,599,000. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,182,000. Prostatis Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 197.1% in the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 10,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 7,088 shares during the last quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 28,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after buying an additional 15,057 shares during the period. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $109.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.63 and a 200 day moving average of $107.26. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $79.29 and a 52 week high of $119.63. The company has a market cap of $446.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

