BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Receives GBX 639.86 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 639.86 ($7.86).

BP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of BP from GBX 540 ($6.63) to GBX 585 ($7.19) in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on BP from GBX 527 ($6.47) to GBX 549 ($6.75) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America decreased their target price on BP from GBX 550 ($6.76) to GBX 500 ($6.14) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.29) price target on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded BP to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 660 ($8.11) to GBX 605 ($7.43) in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling at BP

In other news, insider Murray Auchincloss purchased 78 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 479 ($5.89) per share, for a total transaction of £373.62 ($459.05). Insiders purchased a total of 213 shares of company stock worth $111,820 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BP Price Performance

BP Increases Dividend

Shares of LON BP opened at GBX 510.80 ($6.28) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.87, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 521.40 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 487.80. The firm has a market cap of £90.82 billion, a PE ratio of -4,643.64, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.61. BP has a one year low of GBX 359.20 ($4.41) and a one year high of GBX 570.57 ($7.01).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from BP’s previous dividend of $0.06. BP’s payout ratio is -18,181.82%.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

