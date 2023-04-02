Brokerages Set Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Target Price at $144.93

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the forty-nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirty-seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $144.93.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,693 shares of company stock valued at $7,225,308. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M Jr acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $103.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.46. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $170.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -385.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZNGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

