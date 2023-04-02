Brokerages Set DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target at $124.06

Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $124.06.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on DexCom from $117.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total value of $633,448.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,215.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total value of $633,448.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,215.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 226 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.40, for a total value of $25,854.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,035,718.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 180,706 shares of company stock worth $19,567,386. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DexCom Trading Up 1.6 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at $1,313,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in DexCom by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,923 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of DexCom by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 119,182 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $13,495,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $116.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.89 billion, a PE ratio of 143.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.51. DexCom has a fifty-two week low of $66.89 and a fifty-two week high of $134.76.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $815.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.52 million. DexCom had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that DexCom will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DexCom

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.