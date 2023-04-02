Analysts Set Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Price Target at $18.21

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.73.

PK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Park Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

NYSE:PK opened at $12.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.64. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $20.58.

Park Hotels & Resorts Cuts Dividend

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.24). Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $665.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.61 million. Equities analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 138.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Park Hotels & Resorts

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PK. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 143,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 337,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

