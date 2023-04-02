Brokerages Set Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Price Target at $24.29

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.29.
Several analysts recently weighed in on MRNS shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Marinus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ:MRNS opened at $6.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.72 million, a PE ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 10.09, a current ratio of 10.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $10.44.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marinus Pharmaceuticals
Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.
