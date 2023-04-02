Brokerages Set Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Price Target at $24.29

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.29.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MRNS shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRNS opened at $6.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.72 million, a PE ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 10.09, a current ratio of 10.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $10.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 718.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 15,937 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.