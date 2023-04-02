Brokerages Set Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Price Target at $11.62

Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.62.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Carnival Co. & from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 107,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $1,186,878.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 286,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carnival Co. &

Carnival Co. & Stock Down 0.1 %

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 7.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 108,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,248 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 137,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,734,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,697,000 after purchasing an additional 93,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 152,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 31,037 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

CCL opened at $10.15 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.64. Carnival Co. & has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.22.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 57.75% and a negative net margin of 32.68%. Carnival Co. &’s quarterly revenue was up 173.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.65) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

