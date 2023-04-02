Analysts Set Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Price Target at $25.70

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.70.
ICPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. SVB Securities upped their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 5th.
Intercept Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.4 %
Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.43 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.75. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $559.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.29.
Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA, which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.
