Analysts Set Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Price Target at $25.70

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.70.

ICPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. SVB Securities upped their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 5th.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.4 %

Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.43 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.75. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $559.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 53.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 305,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 106,655 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 46.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,261 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,389,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,873,000 after acquiring an additional 417,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA, which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.