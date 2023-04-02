Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Receives C$9.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$9.00.

SES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Secure Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$11.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Secure Energy Services from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Secure Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

Secure Energy Services Stock Performance

Secure Energy Services stock opened at C$6.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.49. Secure Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$5.04 and a 1-year high of C$8.76.

Secure Energy Services Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.80%.

In other news, Senior Officer James Darryl Anderson sold 3,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.65, for a total value of C$26,273.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 367,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,446,441.47. In related news, Director Wendy Hanrahan bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.21 per share, with a total value of C$93,105.00. Also, Senior Officer James Darryl Anderson sold 3,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.65, for a total transaction of C$26,273.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 367,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,446,441.47. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $270,675. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.