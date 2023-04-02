TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Receives $115.78 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.20.

SNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on TD SYNNEX from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on TD SYNNEX from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Insider Buying and Selling at TD SYNNEX

In other TD SYNNEX news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 603 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total value of $55,964.43. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,304 shares in the company, valued at $4,947,144.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total value of $839,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 132,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,891,617.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total value of $55,964.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,947,144.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,193,767 shares of company stock worth $503,877,398 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Stock Up 2.4 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 297,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,135,000 after purchasing an additional 24,317 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth about $1,023,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 742,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,308,000 after purchasing an additional 107,586 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth about $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNX opened at $96.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. TD SYNNEX has a 12 month low of $78.86 and a 12 month high of $111.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.82. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.65.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.45. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.78 billion. Analysts predict that TD SYNNEX will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the distribution and aggregation of solutions in the information technology ecosystem. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific and Japan. The firm offers IT hardware, software, and systems including personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, server and datacenter infrastructure, hybrid cloud, security, networking, communications and storage solutions, and system components.

Featured Stories

