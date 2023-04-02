Brokerages Set Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Price Target at $271.89

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $271.89.

Several research firms recently commented on BDX. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total transaction of $353,260.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prostatis Group LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 74,259 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 9,193 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Palisade Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 50,516 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,846,000 after buying an additional 10,830 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,236 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $247.54 on Thursday. Becton, Dickinson and has a 1-year low of $215.90 and a 1-year high of $277.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $241.87 and a 200-day moving average of $240.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $70.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.71, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.53.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 68.68%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

