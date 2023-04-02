Analysts Set Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) PT at $213.68

Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $213.68.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at $4,464,115.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $289,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,246,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,445 shares of company stock valued at $7,606,735. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Analog Devices

Analog Devices Trading Up 1.5 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter worth $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $197.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. Analog Devices has a one year low of $133.48 and a one year high of $197.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $182.99 and its 200-day moving average is $165.73.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Featured Stories

