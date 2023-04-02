Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 442,100 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the February 28th total of 367,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 169,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lantronix

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantronix in the 4th quarter valued at about $432,000. Lynrock Lake LP grew its position in Lantronix by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 666,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 9,983 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Lantronix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Lantronix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lantronix during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. 36.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lantronix Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ LTRX opened at $4.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Lantronix has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $7.94. The company has a market capitalization of $158.50 million, a P/E ratio of -31.00 and a beta of 2.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Lantronix

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Lantronix in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lantronix in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Lantronix from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

