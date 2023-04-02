Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW) Hits New 1-Year High at $9,554.92

Shares of Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 9,554.92 ($117.40) and last traded at GBX 9,530 ($117.09), with a volume of 3212 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9,440 ($115.98).

Games Workshop Group Trading Up 2.1 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 9,153.12 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 7,975.33. The company has a market cap of £3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,557.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.77.

Get Games Workshop Group alerts:

Games Workshop Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a GBX 120 ($1.47) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Games Workshop Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8,620.69%.

Insider Activity

About Games Workshop Group

In other Games Workshop Group news, insider Kevin Rountree purchased 168 shares of Games Workshop Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 9,208 ($113.13) per share, for a total transaction of £15,469.44 ($19,006.56). Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells miniature figures and games in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Core and Licensing. The company offers games under the Warhammer: Age of Sigmar and Warhammer 40,000 names, as well as Horus Heresy, an off shoot of Warhammer 40,000.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Games Workshop Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Games Workshop Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.