Marqeta Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:MQ)

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 48,566 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 849% compared to the average volume of 5,115 call options.

Marqeta Stock Performance

Marqeta stock opened at $4.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 1.93. Marqeta has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.30.

Get Marqeta alerts:

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $203.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.67 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 24.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Marqeta will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marqeta

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi purchased a new stake in Marqeta during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marqeta in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marqeta in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Marqeta in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Marqeta in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Marqeta from $7.25 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Marqeta from $13.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised Marqeta from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Marqeta from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

Marqeta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.