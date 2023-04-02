Rumble Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:RUM)

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 5,431 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 60% compared to the average volume of 3,388 call options.

Institutional Trading of Rumble

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in Rumble in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,372,000. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Rumble in the third quarter worth $18,375,000. Craft Ventures GP II LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rumble in the third quarter worth $9,971,000. JAT Capital Mgmt LP acquired a new position in Rumble in the third quarter worth $7,318,000. Finally, Paulson & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Rumble in the third quarter worth $3,675,000.

Rumble Stock Up 7.1 %

RUM opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.20. Rumble has a 12 month low of $5.81 and a 12 month high of $17.23.

About Rumble

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms. The company operates rumble.com, a platform that enables video creators to host, livestream, manage, distribute, and create OTT feeds, as well as monetize their content. It also operates locals.com, a subscription-based video sharing platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Longboat Key, Florida.

