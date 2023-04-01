Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Trims Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $320.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.25. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $371.83.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a $0.472 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

