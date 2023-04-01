Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Acquires 100 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,426 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,852,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $8,750,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,459 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,894,257 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,782,790,000 after buying an additional 361,614 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,598,025 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,038,753,000 after buying an additional 3,133,826 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,811,297 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $892,535,000 after buying an additional 1,531,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 19,316.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,618,502 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $810,455,000 after buying an additional 9,568,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $104.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.20. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $110.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,658 shares of company stock worth $820,706 in the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Guggenheim upped their price target on Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen upped their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.74.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

