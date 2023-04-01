Aspiriant LLC Sells 161 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Aspiriant LLC lowered its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,296 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 273.9% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 26,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
PayPal Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of PYPL stock opened at $75.94 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.39 and a 12 month high of $122.92. The firm has a market cap of $85.92 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.78 and a 200-day moving average of $79.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.
PayPal Profile
PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.
Further Reading
