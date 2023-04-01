Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,426 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.74.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $104.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.20. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $110.83. The company has a market cap of $119.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,658 shares of company stock worth $820,706 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

