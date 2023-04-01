Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Acquires Shares of 948 iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of IWF stock opened at $244.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.86. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $202.05 and a 1 year high of $285.76.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

