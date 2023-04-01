Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Has $449,000 Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lessened its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 18.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,169,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,538,046,000 after buying an additional 3,786,970 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,270,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,498,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,948 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 154.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,673,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $190,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,464 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 5,811.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 804,933 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $84,526,000 after purchasing an additional 791,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 4,718.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 646,171 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,411,000 after purchasing an additional 632,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $1,652,196.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,208,336.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $1,652,196.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,319 shares in the company, valued at $8,208,336.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,370,689.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at $14,823,010.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $112.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.43. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.53 and a fifty-two week high of $157.77. The company has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.30.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 72.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TROW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

