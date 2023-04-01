Aspiriant LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Aspiriant LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.0% of Aspiriant LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $39,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,141,000 after acquiring an additional 42,292 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $411.08 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $464.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $403.35 and a 200 day moving average of $392.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

