Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC decreased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,089,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,144 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 27.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,083,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,248 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 17,066.1% in the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,706 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 91.0% in the third quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 2,054,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,680,000 after acquiring an additional 978,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4,707.8% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 701,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,139,000 after acquiring an additional 686,720 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHG opened at $65.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.04. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.18 and a fifty-two week high of $76.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.07.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

