Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Buys 406 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,947,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,175,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746,312 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,242,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,420 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,595 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,971 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,339,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,075,000 after acquiring an additional 142,535 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $411.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $403.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $392.09. The company has a market cap of $309.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $464.05.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

