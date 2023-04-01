Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Sells 285 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 35,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $228.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $118.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $266.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $240.03 and its 200 day moving average is $224.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 400 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at $924,616.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,616.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $4,555,206.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,247 shares of company stock worth $16,819,690 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Caterpillar to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen raised their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.35.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Stories

