First Affirmative Financial Network Takes $213,000 Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Aflac by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,153,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,099,629,000 after purchasing an additional 352,873 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Aflac by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,755,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,476,000 after acquiring an additional 192,480 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its stake in Aflac by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,061,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,902,000 after acquiring an additional 715,304 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Aflac by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,212 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,925,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,849,000 after purchasing an additional 69,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,676.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AFL stock opened at $64.52 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $52.07 and a 52-week high of $74.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.94.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. Aflac had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

AFL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Aflac from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.75.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

