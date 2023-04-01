Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Has $3.54 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 84.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,842 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.6% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $411.08 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $464.05. The stock has a market cap of $309.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $403.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $392.09.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

