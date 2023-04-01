Index Fund Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.3% of Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV opened at $411.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $403.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $392.09. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $464.05. The stock has a market cap of $309.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

