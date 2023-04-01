CAPROCK Group Inc. Cuts Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 12,294 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Connable Office Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 34,262 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 15,999 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 31,304 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 15,940 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 6,850 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 18,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.92.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $100.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.65. The company has a market cap of $182.92 billion, a PE ratio of 55.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.30. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $144.46.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $108,444.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $108,444.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,244.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,060 shares of company stock valued at $6,317,576. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Articles

